Federal government fails to renew insurance of civil servants – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Federal government fails to renew insurance of civil servants
NAIJ.COM
A report by The Guardian indicates that the federal government is incapable of renewing the Group Life insurance coverage for federal civil servants and insurance of its assets nationwide. Federal government fails to renew insurance of civil servants.
Nigeria: Govt Fails to Renew Insurance of Civil Servants, Others As Year Ends
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG