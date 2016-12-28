Pages Navigation Menu

Federal government fails to renew insurance of civil servants – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Federal government fails to renew insurance of civil servants
A report by The Guardian indicates that the federal government is incapable of renewing the Group Life insurance coverage for federal civil servants and insurance of its assets nationwide. Federal government fails to renew insurance of civil servants.
