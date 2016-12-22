Federal Government orders NFF account audit – The Nation Newspaper
|
Federal Government orders NFF account audit
The Nation Newspaper
The Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung says he is yet to receive a report of an audited account of the Nigeria Football Federation. Barrister Dalung had directed the NFF to appoint an independent auditor to look into the books of the …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG