Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti Resumes, Suspends 2 Months Strike.
The students of the Federal Polytechnic in Ado-Ekiti (ADO POLY) has frowned to the recently suspended 2 months strike of the institution. The angry students described the strike as a plot to waste their time. The school being reopened after 2 months seems to have achieved nothing, but wasted the students time. TEMITOPE YAKUBU reports. LIFE …
The post Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti Resumes, Suspends 2 Months Strike. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG