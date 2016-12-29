Federal Polytechnic Auchi 2016/2017 1st Semester Academic Calendar Released.

The Federal Polytechnic Auchi (AUCHIPOLY) through her management has released the 1st semester academic calendar for 2016/2017 academic session. The break down of academic activities is as indicated below; -Students are to resume from the Christmas Break on January 8th, 2017, except students on Industrial Training. -Students’ registration and lectures to continue 9th January, 2017 …

The post Federal Polytechnic Auchi 2016/2017 1st Semester Academic Calendar Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

