Federal Polytechnic Ede 2016/2017 Acceptance Fee Payment Deadline Announced.

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Federal Polytechnic Ede (EDEPOLY) through her management wishes to inform parents and guardians that the payment of Acceptance fees for newly admitted candidates 2016/2017 will close on Friday, 6th January, 2017. Please, note that any candidate who fails to pay the prescribed acceptance fee on or before Friday, 6th January, 2017 will forfeit his/her …

