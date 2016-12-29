Federal Polytechnic Ilaro FT ND Supplementary Admission List Released.

The authority of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro has released the supplementary list of candidates who have been offered admission into Full -Time National Diploma Programmes of the Institution for the 2016/2017 academic session. The list contains a total of 591 names of admitted candidates for the 2016/2017 session. The names of admitted candidates are contained …

The post Federal Polytechnic Ilaro FT ND Supplementary Admission List Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

