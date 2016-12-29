Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro FT ND Supplementary Admission List Released.

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

The authority of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro has released the supplementary list of candidates who have been offered admission into Full -Time National Diploma Programmes of the Institution for the 2016/2017 academic session. The list contains a total of 591 names of admitted candidates for the 2016/2017 session. The names of admitted candidates are contained …

