Federal Polytechnic Offa 2016/2017 ND/HND Supplementary Admission List Released.

This is to inform the general public that the Federal Polytechnic, Offa (OFFAPOLY) through her management has released the ND & HND supplementary admission lists for the 2016/2017 academic session. CHECK FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC OFFA SUPPLEMENTARY ADMISSION LIST. Go to the polytechnic admission status checking portal @ portal.fpo.edu.ng/Default.aspx?tabid=162 Enter your application number where required Finally, click …

