Federal roads: Reps works committee commends Umahi

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Ebonyi State Government has been lauded by the House of Representatives Committee on Works for complying with quality standard in the construction of federal roads in the state. The committee made the commendation when its members led by Tobe Okechukwu inspected the Nkalagu-Ehamufu Road, Abakaliki-Afikpo Road and the Amasiri-Okposi-Uburu Road which are currently being reconstrcuted […]

