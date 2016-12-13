Federal University Lafia 2016/2017 Pre-Degree & Remedial school Fees Schedule Announced.

The Federal University Lafia (FULAFIA) through her management has released the amount payable as school fee by the newly admitted Remedial/Pre-degree students for the 2016/2017 academic session. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY LAFIA REMEDIAL/PRE-DEGREE SCHOOL FEES. S/N SUB-HEAD AMOUNT PRE-DEGREE SCIENCE PRE-DEGREE FRENCH REMEDIAL SCIENCE REMEDIAL FRENCH 1 TUITION FEE 10, 000. 00 10, 000. 00 10, …

The post Federal University Lafia 2016/2017 Pre-Degree & Remedial school Fees Schedule Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

