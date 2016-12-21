Federal University Ndufu-Alike Graduates 124 Students: Gets 15 1st Class.
The Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi, graduate 124 students at its maiden convocation held on Tuesday 20th Dec. 2016. Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, said bachelor degrees were awarded to the graduands who had been found worthy in character and learning from four faculties which includes, Basic Medical Sciences, Humanities, Management and Social Sciences …
