Federal University Ndufu-Alike Graduates 124 Students: Gets 15 1st Class.

The Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi, graduate 124 students at its maiden convocation held on Tuesday 20th Dec. 2016. Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, said bachelor degrees were awarded to the graduands who had been found worthy in character and learning from four faculties which includes, Basic Medical Sciences, Humanities, Management and Social Sciences …

The post Federal University Ndufu-Alike Graduates 124 Students: Gets 15 1st Class. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

