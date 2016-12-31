Federal University Of Agriculture Markurdi 2015/2017 Postgraduate/Undergraduate Amended Academic Calendar Out.
This is to inform the students of the Federal University of Agriculture Markurdi (FUAM) that the institution has released the amended Academic Calendar for 2015/2016 academic session. The details of scheduled academic activities are as indicated on the table below; 1st Semester Sunday, 10th April, 2016 All students return to campus Monday, 11th April, 2016 …
The post Federal University Of Agriculture Markurdi 2015/2017 Postgraduate/Undergraduate Amended Academic Calendar Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG