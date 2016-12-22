Female Customs Officer Kidnapped at Gun Point in Festac Town, Lagos (Photo)

A 50-year-old Customs official, Mrs. Comfort Alaba, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the FESTAC Town area of Lagos State.

The assailants reportedly whisked away 50-year-old Comfort around 8pm on Tuesday while she was visiting her children on 22 Road, FESTAC Town.

According to Punch, the gunmen ordered the children not to shout, threatening to shoot them dead if they did, as they made away with their mother in her black Murano Jeep.

It was gathered that the woman who recently separated from her husband and had left her home on 11 Road, A Close, for her husband’s place, to visit her children when the incident happened.

The woman’s daughter, Faith said the gunmen did not wear any mask.

She said, “My mum came to visit us. We were in her Jeep, playing with her. She had spent about 20 minutes with us and was preparing to leave.

“As I hugged her goodbye, and my sister stepped out of her vehicle, two guys walked up to her and took control of the car. As I was about to shout, one of them put a gun to my abdomen and said if I shouted he would kill me.

“I suddenly heard a gunshot, and before I knew it, they had zoomed off with her. They wore black clothes. They didn’t say anything to us except when they threatened me. They were two in number.”

The little girl has begged the kidnappers to release their mother. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the incident, adding that investigations were ongoing.