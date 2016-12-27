Pages Navigation Menu

Female Suicide Bomber Lynched By Mob In Maiduguri

Posted on Dec 27, 2016

Two suspected female suicide bombers who invaded the Kasunwa shanu cattle market in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Monday. One of the suicide bombers was instantly killed in the explosion while the second woman was lynched by irate mob in the vicinity and eventually died. Security forces later detonated her device.

