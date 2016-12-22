“Females make up nearly three-quarters of trafficking victims” – United Nations – euronews
|
euronews
|
"Females make up nearly three-quarters of trafficking victims" – United Nations
euronews
Almost three quarters of victims of human trafficking worldwide are female. That's according to a newly released UN report. The organisation's Office on Drugs and Crime based its findings on trends studied among 63,000 trafficking victims between 2012 …
Women, girls are two-thirds of trafficked victims, one-third children – UN
UN report: Three-quarters of human traffic victims are women
Human traffickers preying more on children, men, laborers: global study
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG