Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Femi Fani-Kayode: Southern Kaduna: Hit back or die! [Part 2]

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Femi Fani-Kayode, Opinion | 0 comments

Femi-Fani-Kayode1

Continuation of Part 1 Yet despite the desperate attempt to supress the facts and keep these tragic events out of public glare, the anger of the people continues to boil and their rage is mounting. Chief Kataps Ngwii of the Christian Information Network wrote the following: “Goska, Southern Kaduna, 25th December, 2016: another Fulani herdsmen […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Femi Fani-Kayode: Southern Kaduna: Hit back or die! [Part 2]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.