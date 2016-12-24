Femi Fani-Kayode: The shame of a nation
by Femi Fani-Kayode I just watched a very sad and disturbing video of our soldiers on the war front begging their President and Commander in Chief to provide them with food and water. They did this through footage which was shot on their cell phone cameras and released as a short video on social media. […]
This post Femi Fani-Kayode: The shame of a nation appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG