Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Few Days After #OLIC3, Olamide Joins Line Up for Alibaba’s #January1stConcert

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Popular rapper Olamide has joined the long line up of A-list artists scheduled to perform at Alibaba’s ‘January 1st Concert’; holding on the 1st of January, 2017 at EKO Hotel &…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.