Feyisetan Fayose: Ekiti First Lady settles medical bills of 50 indigent patients

The Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose, on Wednesday paid the hospital bills of 50 indigent patients in different medical facilities in the state.

She assisted the patients at the state’s Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti and Specialist Hospital in Ikere-Ekiti.

Mrs Fayose said that the donation was for indigent patients who could not foot their hospital bills due to lack of funds.

“This offer was for those who were indebted to the hospitals because of their inability to pay their medical bills,’’ she said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Hospital Management Board, Dr Foluke Olomojobi, said that some of the beneficiaries had signed undertaking with the hospitals after treatment for inability to settle their bills.

She said that the governor’s wife paid the money for those who benefited from the scheme to the hospital purse.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of Ado-Ekiti Teaching Hospital, Dr Kola Ogundupe, thanked Mrs Fayose for her usual gesture of settling the bills of indigent patients.

He said that some of the beneficiaries owed the hospital for quite a while because of their inability to pay their bills after treatment.

“This has affected the hospital negatively because the hospital used the internally generated revenue in treating these patients,’’ he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Modupe Adeleye, thanked the governor’s wife for the gesture, praying God to reward her.

