FG Appoints New Acting DG For NTDC

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

The federal government has appointed Mrs. Mariel Rae-Omoh as the new acting Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC).

 

She takes over from the former acting DG, Boniface Ebuka, who last month was first appointed into the position following the sack of the former DG, Mrs. Sally Uwechue-Mbanefo.

The new appointment was conveyed in a letter dated December 28 and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs. Ayotunde, Adesugba.

Mrs. Rae-Omoh was informed that her appointment by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was with immediate effect.

Until the development, Mrs. Rae-Omoh, was the director of Hospitality and Travel Trade.

