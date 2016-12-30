FG appoints second acting DG for NTDC in one month
The federal government has appointed Mrs. Mariel Rae-Omoh as the new acting Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). She takes over from the former acting DG, Boniface Ebuka, who last month was first appointed into the position following the sack of the former DG, Mrs. Sally Uwechue-Mbanefo. The new appointment was conveyed in a letter […]
