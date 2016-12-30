Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG appoints second acting DG for NTDC in one month

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

mariel-rae-omoh

The federal government has appointed Mrs. Mariel Rae-Omoh as the new acting Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). She takes over from the former acting DG, Boniface Ebuka, who last month was first appointed into the position following the sack of the former DG, Mrs. Sally Uwechue-Mbanefo. The new appointment was conveyed in a letter […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

FG appoints second acting DG for NTDC in one month

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.