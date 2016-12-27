FG Bans Sale of Imported Fruit Juices

The National Agency of Food and Drug Administration, NAFDAC, has ordered a halt to the sale of imported fruit juice in Nigeria.

Speaking during a mop-up exercise at Gbagada Lagos state, NAFDAC Team Leader (who is also from the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate), Mr. Carolly Ngobiri, said the exercise was in line with a circular of Dec. 19 from the Directorate, directing that an urgent visit to all markets and supermarkets in all states, be embarked upon, to mop-up these items.

“We are here to carry out one of NAFDAC’s mandate; to make sure that that all foreign juices are removed from the market. We have given them a deadline from now to Dec. 31 to stop their sales and remove them from the shelves.

“But in order to ensure that these are totally removed, we have started mopping up all the juices all over the country. “By Dec. 31, we do not want to see any imported juice in Nigeria