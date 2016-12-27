FG, Borno to offer scholarships to 21 freed Chibok girls

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has said that the federal and the state governments would offer scholarships to 21 freed Chibok girls to guarantee their future.

Shettima spoke when he visited Chibok town to spend the Boxing Day with the recently freed Chibok girls and their parents. He said that with the freed girls’ cheerful moods, their next concern would be the guarantee of their future, including education to tertiary level.

The girls were at home to spend the Christmas and New Year with their parents and guardians.

This is also the first celebration they would have together since April 14, 2014; when they were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents.

While addressing the girls and parents in Chibok, Shettima said: “The 21 girls have been under the care of the Federal Government in Abuja, since they were released in October. Armed soldiers and officials of the Department of State Services escorted the girls to Chibok town and provided security throughout the Christmas,”

He continued: “As you know, 56 of your colleagues who escaped abduction are currently in two international schools where they have been since 2014.

“We are taking care of all their educational needs from school fees to other basics. Left to me, I would want the 21 of you to join them in those two schools so that you can all feel at home and move on.

“However, the Federal Government has a plan which we will jointly discuss and come up with a decision that is acceptable to you our daughters. President Muhammadu Buhari loves you so much and he is deeply concerned about our daughters that are yet to be freed. He is working on that and we are all working,” said Shettima.

The Governor also announced the appointment of ‎Yakubu Nkeki, the Chairman of an association of the Chibok Schoolgirls’ Parents as councilor of Mbalala ward in Chibok council.

His words: “We appointed Yakubu Nkeki as councillor for him to have a formal platform to continue his advocacy for the welfare of families of missing Chibok girls, for him to ensure that they are given special consideration at all times by the council on all issues. The issues border on their welfare, health empowerment and among others.”

“NKeki will also serve as a constant reminder to the council that there are parents like him who live in pains. He is there to advocate for the welfare of the parents and also as someone who has been a victim, he will stand by efforts of Government to protect schools through Community surveillance in addition to formal security establishments” Shettima said.”

Shettima used the visit to also consoled parents whose daughters are yet to be recovered, promising that all hands are on deck to ensure the return of all the girls.

“I will be meeting the parents tomorrow (Tuesday),” he said. He presented gifts of assorted clothing to the girls and their parents. “Nothing is too much for these girls and their parents. They have suffered too much and deserve our support,” said the Governor.

