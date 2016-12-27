Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG bursts syndicate behind 50,000 ghost workers

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

EFCC

The Presidency on Tuesday said 11 persons believed to be members of a syndicate responsible for the presence of 50,000 ghost workers on the Federal Government’s payroll had been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

FG bursts syndicate behind 50,000 ghost workers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.