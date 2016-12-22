FG Commences Extradition Process Of Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori

The Federal Government has started the process of extraditing former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, who was released from jail in the United Kingdom two days ago.

Ibori has just completed an 8-year jail term for money laundering and diversion of state funds. According to reports, Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has told the EFCC to make the former governor’s 170 charge file available.

According to an unnamed source said, “We have started the process of extradition in conjunction with the Office of the AGF. We had started extradition process years ago but stopped it since he was in prison.”

“We have now reactivated the process. It is the AGF that will communicate with the British Government, which will then extradite Ibori to Nigeria. The court process will be sent to the UK Government for extradition.”

James Ibori’s case was re-opened in 2010 after an Asaba Federal High Court in 2009 had previously discharged him of all 170 charges, he resisted arrest and then fled to Dubai but was later extradited to the UK.

Ibori, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, was the governor of Delta state between 1999 and 2007.

