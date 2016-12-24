FG committed to enthroning desired change – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Federal Government is committed to enthroning the promised change in the country.

Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party´s National Publicity Secretary, said this on Saturday in Abuja in the party´s Christmas message to the nation.

Abdullahi said that the Federal Government “ is working hard towards achieving true transformation and development.

´´There is no doubt that the times are difficult and the Nigerian state is facing enormous challenges, but we assure Nigerians that the APC-led Federal Government is committed to enthroning the promised change.

´´ The Government is working hard towards the goal of true transformation and development.

´´We urge Nigerians to continue to pray for and support the bold efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to resuscitate the economy, safeguard the citizenry and instil probity in our national life,´´ he said.

Abdullahi further said that in this season of love and celebrations, Nigerians should remember that with collective prayers, unity and diligence, the goal of a prosperous, secured and stable nation was possible.

The APC spokesman prayed that 2017 would usher in economic growth, security and peace for all Nigerians.

He also congratulated all Christians on the Christmas and prayed that the message of Christmas fill every life with warmth, joy and peace.

He felicitated with Christians across the country over the joyous occasion of Christmas celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to him, the yuletide season symbolises perseverance, faith, hope and love.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to exhibit such virtues as the country navigated from the economic recession towards progress and stability.

He, however, called on Nigerians to offer special prayers for the peace, unity and development of the country.

Abdullahi also urged Nigerians across religious divides to imbibe the virtues of tolerance, honesty, fairness, selflessness and peaceful co-existence which Jesus Christ exemplified during his earthly mission.

The APC spokesman added that the manifestation of the virtues in national life would propel the country into becoming a more united, peaceful and progressive nation.

