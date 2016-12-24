FG committed to enthroning desired change-APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Federal Government is committed to enthroning the promised change in the country. Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party´s National Publicity Secretary, said this on Saturday in Abuja in the party´s Christmas message to the nation. Abdullahi said that the Federal Government “ is working hard towards achieving true transformation and development.

