FG committed to enthroning desired change-APC

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Federal Government is committed to enthroning the promised change in the country. Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party´s National Publicity Secretary, said this on Saturday in Abuja in the party´s Christmas message to the nation. Abdullahi said that the Federal Government  “ is working hard towards achieving true transformation and development.

