FG committed to June 2017 deadline for digital switch over – Buhari – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FG committed to June 2017 deadline for digital switch over – Buhari
Vanguard
Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the Abuja Digital Switch-over from analogue broadcasting, with a commitment that the Federal Government would meet the June 2017 deadline for the exercise in West Africa. The inauguration …
Nigeria launches digital broadcasting in Abuja; residents to get 30 free TV channels
Buhari: Nigeria at threshold of massive jobs creation with digital broadcasting
Nigeria committed to deadline for digital switch over – Buhari
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG