FG committed to June 2017 deadline for digital switch over – Buhari – Vanguard

Vanguard

FG committed to June 2017 deadline for digital switch over – Buhari
Vanguard
Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the Abuja Digital Switch-over from analogue broadcasting, with a commitment that the Federal Government would meet the June 2017 deadline for the exercise in West Africa. The inauguration …
Nigeria launches digital broadcasting in Abuja; residents to get 30 free TV channelsPremium Times
Buhari: Nigeria at threshold of massive jobs creation with digital broadcastingDaily Trust
Nigeria committed to deadline for digital switch over – BuhariThe Nation Newspaper
AllAfrica.com –TV360 –WorldStage
all 9 news articles »

