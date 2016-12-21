FG Declares Dec. 26, 27, Jan. 2 Public Holidays
The Federal Government has declared Monday, December 26, and Tuesday December 27 as public holidays to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day. Government also declared Monday, January 2, 2017 as public holiday to mark the New Year The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration in a statement released in Abuja on […]
