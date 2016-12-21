FG Declares Dec. 26, 27, Jan. 2 Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday, December 26, and Tuesday December 27 as public holidays to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day. Government also declared Monday, January 2, 2017 as public holiday to mark the New Year The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration in a statement released in Abuja on […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

