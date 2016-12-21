Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG Declares Dec. 26, 27, Jan. 2 Public Holidays

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has declared Monday, December 26, and Tuesday December 27 as public holidays to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day. Government also declared Monday, January 2, 2017 as public holiday to mark the New Year The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration in a statement released in Abuja on […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.