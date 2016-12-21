FG Declares December 26, 27 And January 2 As Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday, December 26 & 27, 2016 and Monday, January 2, 2017 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year 2017 celebrations respectively. This was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd). General Dambazau enjoined all …

