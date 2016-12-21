Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG Declares December 26, 27 And January 2 As Public Holidays

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday, December 26 & 27, 2016 and Monday, January 2, 2017 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year 2017 celebrations respectively. This was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd). General Dambazau enjoined all …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post FG Declares December 26, 27 And January 2 As Public Holidays appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.