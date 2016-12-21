Pages Navigation Menu

FG declares December 26 – 27, January 2 public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, December 27, 2016 as public holidays, to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations. This announcement was made on Wednesday, from the official digital engagement handle of the presidency, @DigiCommsNG. Monday, January 2, 2017 has also been declared public holiday to mark the New Year […]

