FG declares four-day holiday to mark Christmas, New Year

The federal government has declared Monday 26 and Tuesday, 27 December 2016, as public holidays to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations. Similarly, Monday, January 2, 2017, is to be marked as holiday to usher in the New Year respectively. A statement signed by Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of […]

