FG disclaims purported deployment of ambassadors-designate
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday refuted the purported deployment of 47 career ambassadors-designate to various countries. Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, in a statement in Abuja, disowned a purported deployment list of the ambassadors in circulation.
