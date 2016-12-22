FG disclaims purported deployment of ambassadors-designate

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday refuted the purported deployment of 47 career ambassadors-designate to various countries. Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, in a statement in Abuja, disowned a purported deployment list of the ambassadors in circulation.

