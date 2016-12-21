FG donates 2 rice mills to boost Lagos-Kebbi initiative

Federal Government has donated two rice-processing mills to Lagos State, to boost the Lagos-Kebbi local food production initiative, from next year. A major component of the collaboration between Kebbi and Lagos is rice production, to be known as Lake Rice, with the target to bridge Nigeria’s rice import gap by at least 70 percent. Nigeria’s…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post FG donates 2 rice mills to boost Lagos-Kebbi initiative appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

