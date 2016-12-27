FG earmarks N7.8b for Apapa-Oshodi Expressway rehab

…3rd Mainland Bridge gets N5.4 b

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration appears set to ease the traffic gridlock in the Lagos area as it allocated the sum of N7.833 billion for rehabilitation of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos, (Sections 1 & 2), in the 2017 budget.

The emergency rehabilitation /maintenance of the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Part 1 with contract number 6238 will also receive a priority attention in the new year, as the federal government has budgeted N5.355 billion for it.

That Mainland Bridge contract had received the mandatory Bureau of Public Procurement’s “No Objection Certificate in the course of the 2016 fiscal year but the contractors could not be mobilized to site due to paucity of funds, according to details of the budget document submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly, recently.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was earmarked N31.5 billion for its on-going rehabilitation and expansion.

The Ijora-Apapa Bridge by Leventis was also allocated N892.6 million.

Dualisation of Ibadan- Abeokuta Road was allocated N 669. 397 million; while the completion of rehabilitation of Ogbomoso-Oko-Odogbo Road was allocated N500 million.

Other large projects included the reconstruction of AbaK-Ekparakwa-Ete-Ikot-Abasi Highway was earmarked N1 billion.

The rehabilitation of Calabar-Itu-Ikot-Ekpene-Aba-Owerri Road N401. 6 million. Similarly the rehabilitation of Umuahia-Ikot-Ekpene Road phase I was allocated another N 446.264 million.

Emergency reinstatement of gully erosion sites along Benin-Okebe Rioad, N122.226 million; while the completion of Auchi Poly- Ekperie-Uzea-Ohe got gulp N446 .3 million.

The Design and construction of Benin/Adumagbae- Egba-Akure Road was allocated N446.264 million.

The dualisation of the Abuja-Lokoja Road which is in its 10th year has been allocated the sum of N9 billion. Parts of the dualised road are already failing even before the completion of the project.

Similarly, N2.8 billion was allocated for the dualisation of the Suleja-Minna Road in Niger state; while the construction od the Agaie-Katcha-Barro Road, in Niger State was allocated N900 million.

Rehabilitation of Otukpo-Oweto Road, N 300 million.

Total rehabilitation of Ajaokuta-Itobe bridge N446.264 million.

Re-alignment and construction of dangerous curves along Akwanga Lafia Road in Nassarawa State, N128. 237 million.

Rehabilitation of Kastina-Ala Bridge in Banue State was allocated N 312.4 million.

The construction and rehabilitation of roads, culverts, drains N216. 611 million; Rhabilitation of Funtua-Guau-Sokoto Road was allocated N400 million; while Reconstuction of Sumaila- Falali-Birnin-Bajo Border Road in Bauchi would take N1.5 billion.

The Bridge at KM 131.55 at Gamboru along Maiduguri-Gamaboru-Dikwa Bridge which was destroyed by Boko Haram was allocated N383.6 million.

A separate allocation of N700 million was made for the Maiduguri –Dikwa-Gamboru Road for the rehabilitation of section II (Dikwa-Gamboru, Borno State.

The sum of N267.8 million was allocated for the rehabilitation of Kudzum Bridge along Gombi-Mararaba-Mubi-Gwoza Road, in Adamawa State; while the Bauchi –Tafawa Balewa Road rehabilitation, got N150 million.

Emergency reinstatement of collapsed section of Wukari Mutum Biu Road , in Taraba State was allocated N350 million; Potiskum-Udubo-Gamawa-Ganayin Road in Yobe State, N174 756 million; and the Construction of Takum-Wukari road Section II (Chachangi Bridge)714. 023 million

The Katarko Bridge at KM 20 along Damaturu Gamboru Road, in Yobe which would be restored at N267.8 million.

Reinstatement of Washouts along Onitsha-Enugu road , N 336. 637 million.

In Abuja, the Construction of a Pedestrian Bridge at Kugbo along Keffi-Abuja, Expressway was allocated N89.252 million. Kugbo has witnessed the killing of many pedestrians trying to cross the extremely busy road.

The post FG earmarks N7.8b for Apapa-Oshodi Expressway rehab appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

