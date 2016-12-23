FG hails Ogunlesi’s appointment by Trump

The Federal Government has hailed the appointment of Mr. Bayo Ogunlesi by the President-elect of the U.S. Mr. Donald Trump.The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that Ogunlesi’s appointment as an economic adviser was a smart move.

Onyeama described him as an outstanding professional who has accomplished a lot in business.

He said: “Trump was very wise to have appointed Ogunlesi. It is almost paradoxical that it is the U.S. rather, than Nigeria that would be benefiting from his amazing talents. But the U.S. will certainly need the support of people of his caliber.

He expressed the hope that with Ogunlesi in the U.S. cabinet, Nigeria and Africa would benefit in the regime’s policies.Ogunlesi, 63, is the chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm and one of Fortune 500 companies.He is the only African nominated in Trump’s 16-member economic advisory team.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

