FG Has been Saving N13bn Monthly Since February After Removing 50,000 Ghost Workers from Payroll

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government says it has removed 50,000 ghost workers from its payroll and has saved N13 billion monthly since February this year. Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity said that the government also saves N1.1 billion monthly from pension bill in the fight against corruption. Shehu stated at […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

