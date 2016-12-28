FG Has been Saving N13bn Monthly Since February After Removing 50,000 Ghost Workers from Payroll

The Federal Government says it has removed 50,000 ghost workers from its payroll and has saved N13 billion monthly since February this year. Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity said that the government also saves N1.1 billion monthly from pension bill in the fight against corruption. Shehu stated at […]

