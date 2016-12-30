FG is tackling recession with available resources

The Minister of Defence, retired Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali, says the Federal Government is responding to the economic recession through the use of all available resources in the country.

Dan-Ali made the assertion at the inauguration of the 207 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air force (NAF) in Gusau on Friday.

The minister said government was prepared to use resources from any part of the country.

He also said that government was committed to deploying resources toward the productive sector to revive the nation’s economy and reduce unemployment.

Dan-Ali assured of the federal government’s commitment toward the capacity building of the armed forces.

According to him, it is in the light of this that nine additional Air Force units were established across the country.

He said that the new Airforce bases were located in Owerri, Ekiti, Katsina, Bauchi, Jos, Ilesha, Yola and Zamfara, and with the headquarters in Bauchi.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq, said the establishment of the additional air force bases was due to the increasing security challenges not only in Zamfara but the nation as a whole.

He said the Nigerian army had been doing everything possible to put the situation under control.

Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara said the event was coming at the right time when bandits and other security challenges were facing not only the state but the entire region.

He commended the federal government’s efforts to restore peace to the region and assured of the state government’s commitment toward providing the necessary support.

