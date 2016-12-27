FG launches government contact centre with N679m – BusinessDay
|
FG launches government contact centre with N679m
BusinessDay
Federal Government at the weekend launched the Government Contact Centre (GCC) with the sum of N679 million, essentially a technology-enabled multi-channels and multi-lingual platform developed to improve accessibility to government services and …
