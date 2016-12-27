Pages Navigation Menu

FG launches government contact centre with N679m – BusinessDay

Posted on Dec 27, 2016

FG launches government contact centre with N679m
BusinessDay
Federal Government at the weekend launched the Government Contact Centre (GCC) with the sum of N679 million, essentially a technology-enabled multi-channels and multi-lingual platform developed to improve accessibility to government services and …

One Comment

  1. Okwu / 27/12/2016

    This system of things is really coming to an end. This is in harmony with what the scriptures say. So that we can inherit the new earth. N

    Reply

