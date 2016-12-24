FG launches Government Contact Centre with N679mn

The Federal Government over weekend launched the government contact Centre, (GCC) with the sum of N679milliom which is essentially a technology-enabled multi-channels and multi-lingual platform developed to improve accessibility to government services and information by interested parties. Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communications Technology at the launch said the platform presents citizens and interested stakeholders with…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

