FG launches Government Contact Centre with N679mn

Posted on Dec 24, 2016

The Federal Government over weekend launched the government contact Centre, (GCC) with the sum of N679milliom which is essentially a technology-enabled multi-channels and multi-lingual platform developed to improve accessibility to government services and information by interested parties. Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communications Technology at the launch said the platform presents citizens and interested stakeholders with…

