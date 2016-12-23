FG: Mohammed’s UN appointment good for Africa – The News

Pages Navigation Menu

FG: Mohammed's UN appointment good for Africa

FG: Mohammed's UN appointment good for Africa
The Federal Government has expressed optimism that the appointment of Nigeria's Ms Amina Mohammed as UN Deputy Secretary-General by Secretary-General-designate Antonio Guterres would facilitate the development of the African continent.
