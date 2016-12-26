FG Moves to End Drug Hawking by August 1, 2017
Pharm. Elijah Mohammed, Registrar Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to ending open drug hawking by August 1, 2017. Mohammed gave the assurance in an interview with NAN on Monday in Abuja described this as part of efforts to regulate drug distribution system in the country. He said the move […]
