We’ll continue the work on second Niger bridge, says Fashola – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
We'll continue the work on second Niger bridge, says Fashola
TheCable
Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, says the federal executive council (FEC) has approved the continuation of work on the second Niger bridge. Speaking with journalists after the FEC meeting on Wednesday, Fashola emphasised the …
FG Okays Repair Of Tamburawa Bridge, 2nd Niger Bridge
FG to repair Tambuwawa Bridge in Kano
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG