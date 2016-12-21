Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’ll continue the work on second Niger bridge, says Fashola – TheCable

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
We'll continue the work on second Niger bridge, says Fashola
TheCable
Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, says the federal executive council (FEC) has approved the continuation of work on the second Niger bridge. Speaking with journalists after the FEC meeting on Wednesday, Fashola emphasised the …
FG Okays Repair Of Tamburawa Bridge, 2nd Niger BridgeLeadership Newspapers
FG to repair Tambuwawa Bridge in KanoDaily Trust

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.