FG Okays Repair Of Tamburawa Bridge, 2nd Niger Bridge

The federal government has approved the repair works of Tamburawa bridge and the second Niger bridge .

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde, Fashola disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa.

“We presented from the Ministry of Power,Works and Housing two memoranda,one was first for emergency repair works of Tambuwawa bridge between Kaduna and Kano,situated largely in Kano,council considered and approved .

“The emergency procurement the bridge was suffering from scrap and erosion,the parts were exposed as a result of some mining activities there,we got approval for that by Council, Fashola said.

He noted that the second memo related to the continuation of work on the second Niger Bridge which is the bridge that is meant to give relief to the existing Niger bridge and improve connectivity between the West and the East.

According to him, the project was conceived first as a PPP with government financing but the investors had not brought themselves,negotiations had not been concluded and it is important to continue to work there.

“Works had been executed there,tiled early works one to three. It is important to continue and it is important to continue there and essentially its preparatory and tiling work but can only be done during the low tide especially at this time of the year before the water levels rise,so Council approved that as well as early works four.”

“And also approved the outline business case for us to continue to discussions to see whether we can successfully conclude a full business case and possibly a concession agreement that would then enable private capital to come in to concluding the remaining works, he added.

