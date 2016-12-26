Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG pays N60m to 10173 vulnerable households in Niger – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
FG pays N60m to 10173 vulnerable households in Niger
Daily Trust
The Federal Government has empowered 10, 173 vulnerable households in 12 local government areas in Niger with N60 million, an official had said. Mrs Afiniki Dauda, the Special Adviser to Gov. Abubakar Sanni Bello of Niger on Empowerment and Social …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.