FG pays N60m to 10173 vulnerable households in Niger – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
FG pays N60m to 10173 vulnerable households in Niger
Daily Trust
The Federal Government has empowered 10, 173 vulnerable households in 12 local government areas in Niger with N60 million, an official had said. Mrs Afiniki Dauda, the Special Adviser to Gov. Abubakar Sanni Bello of Niger on Empowerment and Social …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG