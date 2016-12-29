Pages Navigation Menu

FG recovered 40 new SUVs from ex-Perm Sec – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

lai mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, disclosed that the current anti- graft war led to the recovery of 40 brand new SUVs from a former Permanent Secretary. In a statement he personally signed, the Minister who did not disclose the name of the Permanent Secretary, said the latter appropriated the vehicle […]

