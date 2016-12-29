FG recovers 40 new SUVs from former permanent secretary

The Federal Government says it has recovered 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles from a former Permanent Secretary who single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos on the effectiveness of the anti-corruption strategy of the government.

Mohammed said that government is being guided by a well-articulated strategy in its fight against corruption contrary to the misconception in certain circles that the government is fighting corruption without a strategy.

He said the government was not just fixated on the only prosecution, but in taking preventive measures to make corruption unattractive.

The minister stressed that the strict enforcement of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) has largely reduced the diversion of government funds to secret accounts.

He said the TSA has also reduced the constraints in fishing out ghost workers in the public service in most states in the country.

According to him, other measures to strengthen the anti-corruption fight, included the establishment of Presidential Committee on Asset Recovery, Asset Tracing Committee, Asset Register, and the Whistle Blower Policy.

The Minister announced a plan by the government, through the Code of Conduct Bureau, to commence a trial run of electronic asset declaration starting in 2017.

He said the new method would facilitate compliance and enhance search and retrieval of data on the assets of public officers.

In addition, he said, the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption is working with relevant MDAs, especially the National Bureau of Statistics, to improve data collection on corruption indicators.

”Once perfected, the data will be shared with government periodically if possible, as regularly as government receives data on inflation and unemployment trends.

“The data will indicate trends in corruption and influence government measures to correct the situation before it gets out of hand as we have now,” he said.

The minister explained that the Presidential Committee on Asset Recovery will meet regularly to collate reports from key law enforcement agencies on government’s anti-corruption effort.

He said the committee would share information, intelligence and review challenges faced in anti-corruption efforts and give directives on the way forward.

The minister added that the Asset Register, has made the looting of government physical assets, notably vehicles, very difficult by political appointees, senior and middle level officers.

He said the recent approval of Whistle Blower policy was designed to further enhance government’s effort to recover looted funds.

”People who give credible and useful information to the government that leads to recovery of stolen public assets will be rewarded with between 2.5 per cent to 5 per cent of the recovered fund.

“Government will keep the identity of the whistleblower absolutely confidential,” he said.

Mohammed said the government is finalising the constitution of an Asset Tracing Team to work with internationally reputable bodies to trace and recover public assets in private hands.

”In this regard, the government will also escalate the use of non-conviction-based asset recovery methods to boost revenue and diminish corruption and the perception that crime pays or criminals can keep their loot,” he said.

The minister disclosed that the administration is collaborating with Nigerians in the diaspora and international civil society organisations in the campaign for the return of Nigeria’s looted assets.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

