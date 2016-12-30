FG rolls out projects for South-East region
…kick-starts Assumpta Science Centre in Imo state The Federal Government at the weekend unveiled plans to embark on numerous developmental projects in the South-East region, with the foundation laying ceremony of Assumpta Science Centre in Owerri, Imo state. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, gave the assurance reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration commitment to…
