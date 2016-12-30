Pages Navigation Menu

FG rolls out projects for South-East region

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

…kick-starts Assumpta Science Centre in Imo state  The Federal Government at the weekend unveiled plans to embark on numerous developmental projects in the South-East region, with the foundation laying ceremony of Assumpta Science Centre in Owerri, Imo state.  Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, gave the assurance reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration commitment to…

