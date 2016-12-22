FG stepping up vaccines opportunities for Nigerian children
Africa ought to be a polio-free continent, if Nigeria had maintained its consistency of free Wild Polio Virus free status by 2017 when. But when three cases of polio was reported in Borno State, this hope was dashed and so Africa is still not totally free from this leg-twisting burden, JOYCE REMI- BABAYEJU writes. ON […]
The post FG stepping up vaccines opportunities for Nigerian children appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG