FG stepping up vaccines opportunities for Nigerian children

Africa ought to be a polio-free continent, if Nigeria had maintained its consistency of free Wild Polio Virus free status by 2017 when. But when three cases of polio was reported in Borno State, this hope was dashed and so Africa is still not totally free from this leg-twisting burden, JOYCE REMI- BABAYEJU writes. ON […]

The post FG stepping up vaccines opportunities for Nigerian children appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

