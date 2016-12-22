Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG stepping up vaccines opportunities for Nigerian children

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Health | 0 comments

Africa ought to be a polio-free continent, if Nigeria had maintained its consistency of free Wild Polio Virus free status by 2017 when. But when three cases of polio was reported in Borno State, this hope was dashed and so Africa is still not totally free from this leg-twisting burden, JOYCE REMI- BABAYEJU writes. ON […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post FG stepping up vaccines opportunities for Nigerian children appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.