FG To Announce Appointments Into Boards, Agencies Early 2017 – Presidency

The Presidency has assured Nigerians that appointments into federal government’s boards, parastatal and agencies will be completed at the beginning of 2017.

The position was made by senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, during an interactive session with State House correspondents in Abuja yesterday.

The delay in the appointments of members of the boards and agencies by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been generating interest and comments from various quarters particularly from members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shehu, however, assured that the process will be fully back on track at the beginning of the New Year.

“You know that the reconstitution began methodically, from sector by sector. You should expect that to resume at the beginning of the New Year. The president has given directives on what to be done,” he said.

On the agricultural programmes of the federal government,, the Shehu said that the President’s persistent calls for a return to farming was yielding good results.

“The talk about agriculture has driven people to the farm. This year, there is a huge boom in the rural economy.

“We have witnessed an excellent harvest. Farmers are getting value for their output.

“What has encouraged farmers the more is the increasing availability of extension services,” he said.

According to him, new farming techniques are helping farmers to do their occupation better, adding that the readiness of off takers to buy the produce is also a major boost.

“When you put all these together with the systematic move to curb importation as a boost to local production through the restriction of the available foreign exchange to critically important sectors of the economy, you have favourable environment for the diversification of the economy.

“As we speak, several of the country’s major manufacturing industries are actively backward-integrating, Nestle, Unilever, the breweries are looking what we have as local materials, changing their formulations to maintain production levels and keep their share of the market.

“Manufacturers who are hooked on import of raw materials are advised to re-strategize and take full advantage of local raw materials,” he said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

