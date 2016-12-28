Pages Navigation Menu

FG To Appoint Boards For Agencies In Early 2017

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency says the appointments into the Federal Government’s boards, parastatal and agencies will be “fully back on track” at the beginning of 2017. A Presidential Media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in an interactive session with State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday. According to reports, the delay in the appointments of members …

